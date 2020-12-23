Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Wednesday announced to hold road cycling race in different parts of the country in connection with Quaid-i-Azam Day. “We’ve planned to hold road races to mark the Day in a befitting manner. We’ve issued instructions to our all provincial associations as well as regional associations to finalise preparations for that,” Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the president of PCF said in a statement.

He said competitions would take place in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to Azhar, the race in Peshawar would be held on Thursday under the aegis of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association.

“This will be an open race wherein peddlers from all the divisions and clubs will take part,” he said.