Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday has said that Senate elections will be held and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will get clear majority in the upper house.

According to the details, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Nadeem Afzal Chan met Governor Punjab to discuss political situation of the country and other matters of mutual interest.

He also reiterated that government will not back down from its principled position.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Sarwar said that government will complete its constitutional term and all plans of opposition have failed and now their rallies are only spreading coronavirus in the country.

He further said that member political parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are not on same page and now hopeless anti-government alliance is unsure about its future.

On the occasion, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that political opponents’ agenda of spreading unrest in country will always fail.