ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, would get nothing but disgrace in its anti-government move as they were following the agenda of personal gains, setting aside national interests.

In a tweet, the minister said the alliance was badly exposed in the daylight and destined to meet disgrace in public due to their personal interests and lack of trust in each other, saying “Yeh Saanjh Ki Handiya Beech Chorahay Phoot Rahi Hay.”

He said the recent statements of veteran leaders of (JUI-F) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed were conspicuous examples.

Shibli Faraz said a self interested component group, having divergent directions and destinations, had fully been exposed.

The minister said there was nothing good for the common man in the politics of scattered opposition having dispersed views. May Allah Almighty help the opposition to see the people and their problems instead of passion to clinch the power, he added.

Later, addressing a seminar on ‘national initiatives to address gender-based discrepancies and for the promotion of legal, economic and social environment of women, he said the protection of women rights was critically important as they made 50 percent of the country’s population.

The role played by women in the Islamic history, particularly in Pakistan’s freedom movement he said, was a source of immense inspiration. He said the women’s role, participation, vision and mindset about the uplift and progress of the country remained progressive during the first three decades after its creation.

But unfortunately after 80s, he said, a retrogressive environment had emerged, which made that mindset its hostage.