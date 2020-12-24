Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan would sign a new railway project worth 4.5 billion dollars at a trilateral meeting to be held next week to link Pakistan with Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas Day in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said work on Main Line-One project would be started in the first quarter of next year.

Also, Azam Khan Swati said that Main Line-I (ML-I) project of Pakistan Railways between Karachi and Peshawar would create around 150,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the country.

During meeting with Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Asim Saleem Bajwa who called on him at the Ministry of Railways, he said the future of Pakistan Railways was linked to the ML-I project.