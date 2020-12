Share:

ISLAMABAD-Porto Montenegro, one of the largest international investors in Montenegro introduces itself to the people of Pakistan via Montenegro’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).Montenegro’s newest neighbourhood, Boka Place, qualified for Montenegrin CBI offers a great investment opportunity to Pakistani citizens who are looking to acquire a secondary citizenship for ease of travel, or are looking to invest for a better future. Citizenship of Montenegro for an entire family can be availed by investing €450,000 in government-approved development project along with €100,000 donation to a Montenegrin government development fund in a short period of 6 months.Apart from being an outstanding holiday destination in the heart of Europe, other benefits of a Montenegrin Citizenship include: global mobility with access to 124 nations visa-free, current NATO member and candidate country for future expansion of the EU, expected by 2025.Porto Montenegro has epitomized Mediterranean sophistication since its inception in 2006, setting a benchmark for developments with one of the largest investments in the country. With a multinational and multilingual community, Mediterranean climate, and stunning location which is home to over 400 built residential units. Montenegro offers a low cost of living and with a significant amount of new resort development slated for the next five years, it is moving towards sealing its place as one of the top luxury destinations in Eastern Europe.With no investment restrictions on foreign ownership and no minimum limit investment, Montenegro provides favorable taxation, business-friendly environment and an investor-friendly economy.