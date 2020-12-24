Share:

The gas crisis has gripped Punjab including Lahore has become a nuisance for citizens.

As a result of the shortage, wood and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are being used to light stoves.

There are complaints of low pressure in industries as well.

From residential units to naan shops and from tea vendors to industries, no group of people has been spared the shortage. Industrialists said that their production output has been affected due to the crisis.

Township, Samanabad, Temple Road, Ferozepur Road, Muslim Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Sahafi Colony, Gawalmandi, Ichhra, Model Town, and Harbans Pura are the most-affected areas.

The gas crisis in Pakistan will worsen in January next year as a gas shortage of about 500mmfcd is expected in the system of Sui Northern.

Sui Northern will be left with no option but to close down RLNG supply to the power sector.