SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament begins

LAHORE - The SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament rolled into action here at the National Hockey Stadium ground-2 on Wednesday. The teams from all top hockey academies are participating in the four-day event. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. On the opening day, two matches were played. In the first game, Fiaz Hockey Academy, Sargodha defeated Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy Gojra 3-1. It was scoreless at half time. Hamza Fiaz, captain of Fiaz HA, broke the ice in the 36th minute. Aslam Roda HA equalised in the 49th minute through Rehan. Sargodha boys slammed in two goals in the last three minutes through Abuzar and Ammad, who was declared man of match. In the second match, Dar Hockey Academy, Lahore defeated Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy, Gojra in a 3-2 thriller. Within two minutes of start of the game, Dar HA went ahead through their brilliant forward Abdul Rahman. Tahir Zaman HA restored parity in the 18th minute via Ammar Rasheed. In the second half, Shahbaz Ahmad of Dar HA struck twice in the 38th and 40th minute to make it 3-1. The Gojra boys fought back and reduced the margin to 3-2 in the 58th minute through Ammar Rasheed but they could not score more. Kashif of Dar Academy was named man of the match.

Fehmida directs PSB to arrange training camp for Arshad

LAHORE - Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has met with Arshad Nadeem, the leading prospect of Pakistan for Jevelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics, and directed the officials of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to immediately ensure full cooperation in establishing training camp for Arshad and his coach in Lahore till his departure abroad. Arshad was accompanied by top officials of Pakistan Athletics Federation (AFP). According to PSB spokesman M Azam Dar, the minister got briefing on preparation for Olympics and assured Arshad of all-out cooperation from the PSB as well as the for his training. She said that all sports facilities were meant for promotion of talent and its training. Dr Fehmida said the government is determined to restore the image of the nation in sports.

PCF to hold road cycling races to mark Quaid Day

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced to conduct the road cycling race in different parts of the country in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Day. PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said this on Wednesday and added: “We have planned to hold road races to mark the Quaid Day in a befitting manner. We have issued instructions to our all-provincial associations as well as regional associations to finalize preparations for that.” He said competitions would take place in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The race in Peshawar will be held on Thursday under the aegis of KP Cycling Association. This will be an open race wherein peddlers from all the divisions and clubs will take part,” he added.