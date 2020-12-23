Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that treatment and rehabilitation of drug abuse victims was the top most priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. He said this during his meeting with the Country Representative of UNODC Mr. Jeremy Milsom who called on him at the Ministry of Narcotics Control. The minister welcomed the representative and appreciated the role of United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) in drug eradication process, the ministry said in a statement. “The role of UNODC in fighting this menace is worth appreciation,” he said. Country Representative of UNODC briefed the minister about the functioning and operations of the organisation in regards with drug eradication. “Just like global world, Pakistan is trying its best to get rid of this menace,” the federal minister said. “The government’s primary focus is on the crackdowns against drug dealers, we certainly cannot let our youth fall victim to this menace,” he added. Milsom appreciated the interests of the government and said that the 3rd country plan would commence from 2021, while the previous two have been quite fruitful. He also ensured full cooperation in efforts of government to fight this evil. The meeting concluded with the promise of working together to fight this evil and make Pakistan a drug free society in the near future. “We will try our best to completely eliminate this menace of drugs from our society,” Ijaz Shah concluded.