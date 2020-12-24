Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with his foresight and understanding guided the Muslims of the subcontinent on the path of knowledge and progress. These views were expressed by Syed Mahmud Asadullah, Head, Sir Syed Education, Civilization and Ethics Foundation, Lahore, at the Islamic University, Bahawalpur, to the participants of a function held in honor of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

The ceremony was presided over by Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Malik Habibullah Bhutta was the guest of honor on the occasion. Syed Mahmud Asadullah said that Islamia University Bahawalpur was a historical academic asset and the beautiful biography of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob was exemplary. Under his leadership, Islamia University Bahawalpur was making rapid progress. Today’s youth had to follow in the footsteps of their fathers and follow the great Islamic values. It was the duty of the universities to give full attention to the education of the students as well as character building.

Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a shining example for us. Following his teachings, the Muslims achieved perfection in all sciences and arts. The establishment of the Muslim League in 1906 was a decisive stage which gave political impetus to the political struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent in the form of the Pakistan. He said that through his foundation he was spreading the great intellectual legacy of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan to the people from village to village and city to city. The purpose of his life is to acquaint his people with the great and cultural heritage of the forefathers and to awaken their consciousness.

“I was very happy to know about the ongoing academic, literary and educational activities at Islamia University Bahawalpur and the dedication of the teachers and students here is commendable,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University, Bahawalpur, said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan laid the foundation of Muhammadan Anglo Society. Undoubtedly, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah termed Aligarh as an arsenal of Muslims of the subcontinent struggled for a free state and made it possible. The Nawabs of Bahawalpur State followed the same principles and founded Jamia Islamia which was a beacon of education and civilization. The Vice Chancellor thanked Mr. Mahmud Asadullah for visiting Bahawalpur especially Jamia Islamia and for attending the seminar. Additional Commissioner, Mahar Khalid, distinguished citizens and media representatives were also present in large number on the occasion.