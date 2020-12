Share:

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces conducted an Intelligence-based Operation on terrorist hideout in Silak Kaur of Awaran in Balochistan and killed one terrorist and apprehended another. According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, “Cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment recovered from hideout.” During intense exchange of fire with terrorists Havaldar Shoaib embraced Shahadat, Pakistan Army’s media wing said Wednesday.