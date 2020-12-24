Share:

Soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom as Indian troops committed an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 22-year-old valiant Sepoy Mukhtiar fought fearlessly and sacrificed his life for the protection of the motherland.

The military’s media wing further stated that Pakistan army responded effectively to the firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material.

Earlier, the Indian Charge d’affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the LoC.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.