BADIN - Accused involved in crime of theft allegedly committed suicide in police station Tando Bago on Wednesday. The accused Lal Muhammad alias Laloo son of Arz Muhammad Khoso, inhabitant of village Mianji Umer near Tando Bago kept behind the bars in police station Tando Bago mysteriously committed suicide in wash room of the lock up. While heirs of deceased alleged that accused was mysteriously murdered by the police. The heirs of deceased and citizens led by Dilbar Sindhi, Ghulam Muhammad Katiar and others held protest demonstration in front of police station Tando Bago and also paid sit-in for several hours. The protestors chanted slogans against police and demanded arrest of those involved in murder. Meanwhile, Hon’ble Civil Judge Tando Bago, Din Muhammad Magsi visited police station and spot accused committed suicide. On the other hand, SSP Badin, Shabir Ahmed Sethar has taken notice of suicide committed by Lal Muhammad Khoso in police station Tando Bago and directed for fair inquiry of the matter and inquiry committee was constituted to report within two days. It was also learnt that SHO police station Tando Bago has been suspended while a police constable was arrested of duty negligence.