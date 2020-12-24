Share:

KASUR - Two brothers were killed, while two others including a passerby suffered injuries in a firing incident over old enmity here in Khadian near old lorry adda.

Police said on Wednesday that three brothers-Sabir Dogar (45), Maskeen Dogar (40) and Zafar Dogar (36), r/o Chugian Chorr, were travelling to meet their relatives when four unidentified armed men riding on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at them near old Lorry Adda. Consequently,Sabir and Maskeen died on the spot, while Zafar and a passerby Moulvi Amin (40) suffered bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital. Police said the cause behind the incident was an old enmity. Police registered case and started investigation.

Man hit to death

A man was hit to death by a vehicle while crossing a road in Hala village near Pattoki on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Yousaf (55) resident of Hala village was crossing a road near Pattoki when a pickup (LEF-6639) hit him. He died on the spot. The pickup driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle there. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattoki. The police have impounded the vehicle and started investigation.