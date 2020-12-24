Share:

SIALKOT - Two people were killed in two different accidents here on Wednesday. According to the Rescue 1122, an unidentified youth was killed after being hit by a donkey cart at Chowinda-Pasrur Road. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Bilal Mehmood was hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Sambrial.

3 robbers arrested

The police arrested three members of an inter-district gang of dacoits here on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, a team of officials arrested Gulfam alias Gullu, Sufian and Shamshair who wanted to the police in different cases of dacoity and robbery. The police also recovered two motorcycles, mobile phones, millions of rupees and weapons besides several rounds.

Drug pusher arrested

The police on Wednesday conducted a search operation against criminals and arrested an accused with 180 bottles of liquor. The police sent the accused, Amjad Khokhar, behind the bars after registering a case.

Security for Christmas

A meeting for security arrangements of churches on Christmas was held by the police department in which focal persons for churches also participated. DSP/SDPO City Circle Ehsanullah said a plan had been formulated for checking entrances and exits points of the city.

, adding that foolproof security arrangements were made to secure churches and other sacred places of Christians.

SIAL playing vital role

in opening new vistas

of socio-economic

Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) chairman Mian Naeem Javed said on Wednesday, the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by exporters on self help basis, was playing a pivotal role in opening a new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan’s first-ever “Golden Export Triangle” comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

Addressing a meeting here, the SIAL chairman said that there was ample opportunities for growth in the aviation industry. He said the unique airport established by Sialkot business community had now become the centre of excellence in the world. He said that international flights from different countries were operating and a large number of people from Gujranwala Division as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) were benefiting from domestic and international flights from Sialkot Airport. He further said, the SIAL like other airports in the country could play an important role in promoting tourism. The SIAL Chairman said that possible facilities and incentives should be announced by the government to attract people towards domestic and international travel.

He said that Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujarat were well-known industrial cities and flights were being operated on international routes from Sialkot International Airport for transportation of products to other countries.