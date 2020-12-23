Share:

Islamabad-Ufone and Infobip collaborated to provide Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to its existing and potential corporate and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) clients. Through this solution, clients will be able to enjoy faster service and would be able to resolve multiple customer queries via WhatsApp. WhatsApp will primarily act as a self-service option for Ufone’s corporate clients. Whether it is customer relationship management, business intelligence or any other fully integrated solution, it can be connected to the client’s system and developed into a seamless communication system. This shall allow clients to enjoy a plethora of services through WhatsApp. CPaaS allows enterprises to connect to a single platform in order to engage with consumers over multiple mobile and digital channels, for various use cases, from customer and technical support, to sales, marketing, loyalty and many moreFirst is customer engagement which enables complete solutions that helps enterprises drive better outcomes for customers throughout the customer journey. Second is programmable communications, allowing enterprises to offer channels their customers already use and love and lastly connectivity, an infrastructure that connects enterprises to the world. Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Ahmad Kamal Chief Officer Customer Operations at Ufone said, “Collaboration is the key to success in our business. We are glad to join hands with Infobip as this will allow us to unlock greater potential and reach out to a broader market base.”

Ms. Asma Khan, Country Head Infobip said, “We’re delighted to partner with Ufone on enterprise CPaaS solutions, especially now that we see accelerated digital transformation driving the need for digital and mobile customer engagement solutions. We’re confident this will be a well-worth addition to Ufone’s enterprise communications portfolio and will further empower mobile users to communicate with their preferred brands.” With the integration of CPaaS solution for corporate clients, Ufone has opened a new avenue for its customers allowing them to upscale their services in the digital world and solve queries in real time. As the world of telecommunications advances, Ufone offers its customers innovative solutions to ensure that they always stay ahead and enjoy quality services because for Ufone Its all about U!