LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday to deliberate on ways to generate funds for the megaprojects through the sale and lease of the government’s land. Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht virtually participated in the meeting that was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including Finance, Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock, Auqaf, and Cooperatives, Secretary Colonies, and chairperson of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation. Speaking at the meeting, the Provincial Minister said that timely completion of development projects is the priority of the Punjab government, and work on uplift schemes in the province is underway at a fast pace. The Chief Secretary Punjab said that as per law use of government land in the public interest would be ensured. He directed that a comprehensive plan be formulated for the lease and sale of state land. He said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, the provincial government is following the agenda of a ‘uniform development’ throughout the province, and availability of funds would help ensure timely completion of megaprojects.