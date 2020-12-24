Share:

ISLAMABAD-With fans eagerly awaiting the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, fans can also get the chance to ‘walk like a Warrior’ as well.Biion Footwear is teaming up with Warner Bros. to create an exclusive shoe for the upcoming sequel, described as a, ‘one-of-a-kind performance and leisure shoe inspired by Wonder Woman’s iconic costume.’The shoe was named the, ‘Official Footwear of Wonder Woman 1984,’ with fans now able to pre-order at BiionFootwear.com, ahead of the movie’s December 25 release.The shoe is described as, ‘elevated EVA footwear with a rubber sole,’ which offers both, ‘comfort and performance.’The shoes are designed with, ‘antimicrobial composites, breathable holes, and a shock absorbing innersole with innovative massage nodes for optimal comfort.’The shoes are also ‘100% washable’ and ‘dry in seconds,’ with the rubber outsole featuring HEXTRA-Grip Technology for extra traction.The Wonder Woman special edition shoe features a, ‘ruby red body with the classic golden “W” emblem and star-spangled pattern across the toebox, white midsole, and a yellow outsole,’ according to Biion.