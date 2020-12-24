Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Minister of UAE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Wednesday made a telephonic contact with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to congratulate him for taking charge of his new portfolio. According a Press release issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Senior UAE Minister told the Interior Minister that he was the right man for this job. Sheikh Rasheed thanked the Minister for conveying best wishes to him. This high-level interaction between the two important Ministers of Pakistan and UAE has happened at a time when the latter has imposed visa restrictions on Pakistani citizens. A day earlier, the Interior Minister in his meeting with UAE Ambassador to Islamabad Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi had called for early end to the visa restrictions imposed by UAE on his country’s citizens. He had said that 1.5 million Pakistani workers in the UAE were a valuable asset, and they used to send foreign exchange of worth five billion dollars to the home country annually.