ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday asked former president Asif Ali Zardari to explain why Hussain Haqqani was appointed as ambassador without due diligence. Taking to twitter, he further asked, “Is being anti-state a selection criteria for PPP?”

He said Hussain Haqqani was part of the anti-Pakistan campaign by India, recently exposed by @DisinfoEU. The minister also posted a photo of Hussain Haqqani on his recent visit to India sitting besides Indian armed forces CDS Gen Rawat Bipen.

PTI govt’s performance

outstanding: Shafqat

Meanwhile, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding in all sectors.

The government had taken tremendous measures to bring down the inflation while micro economic indicators were heading in right directors and exports of the country were increasing day by day, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the incumbent government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working efficiently to ensure good governance and to bring political and economic stability.

He said the smart lockdown policy helped in containing and curbing the coronavirus pandemic successfully which was acknowledged internationally.

He said the unified curriculum would be introduced in the country in next year, adding the hectic efforts had already been made to introduce the reforms in seminaries to bring them in mainstream. “We are feeling proud on our performance,” he expressed.

Replying to a question, Shafqat said the government was ready to initiate talks with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on all issues except the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and corruption cases. The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan (PML-N) had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their regimes, he stated.

Commenting on the upcoming Senate elections, he said it was priority of the government to ensure transparency in the elections and wipe out any chance of horse trading.