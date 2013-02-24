





RAWALPINDI – The district government has approved the auction of 63 sites for the installation of hoarding boards in Rawal Town.

District Coordination Officer (DCO) Saqib Zafar gave the approval, though the contractors have not submitted the money of the bidding yet purportedly because of availability of illegal hoarding board site for advertisement.

In the backdrop of the non-payment of the money, Protection Officer, Assistant Commissioner City Fahad Waqar Azeem issued last notice to the contractors warning them that if they did not pay the money, auction of the 63 sites could be cancelled.

It merits mentioning that the district government auctioned 63 sites for hoarding boards in Rawal Town in Rs53 million and the bidders paid thousands of rupees as security money. Now the contractors are reluctant to pay the money as they say that 99 illegal site of hoarding boards are installed in the town that would directly affect their profit.

When contacted, the assistant commissioner city said that a survey of the illegal hoarding boards in the town has been ordered that would be completed soon.