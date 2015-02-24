ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have condoled the passing away of Justice (r) Rana Bhagwan Das.

In their separate condolence messages to the members of the bereaved family, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid rich tributes to the services of Rana Bhagwan Das for the country.

They said that he was a man of principle and believed in supremacy of constitution and law. They said that his services will be remembered for a long time to come. They expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise.