LONDON - New Zealand batsman Tom Latham is to play for Kent in all formats during the upcoming English domestic season, the county club announced Tuesday. The 23-year-old left-hander has scored three Test hundreds and can also keep wicket. "I'm delighted to have joined Kent for the season. Playing county cricket has always been a goal of mine," said Latham. "I've heard great things about the playing group and coaching staff, so I can't wait to get started and help the boys push for some silverware."–AFP