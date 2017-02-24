Those who are placed in the prime positions in various public sector organisations, in particular, the retired, neither they admitted their mistakes nor they accept their responsibility but impose. Many of them are not people of their words and never try to give others the benefit of the doubt. They never communicate openly and truthfully. They never support, encourage and value competent junior officers’ opinions and choices. They just wait, watch and work to get their personal benefits. There is no one to hold them accountable and direct them to do the right for the overall benefit of the employees and organisational governance and efficiency which is why hope dies every day in this unjust society – in such organisations nothing is surprising to get the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) forms to be filled in and returned but expect no promotion even after fifteen years of rigorous and sincere work.

HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, February 2