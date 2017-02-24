The police authourities claimed to eliminate activists in a raid in Manghopir area, today.

The SSP West Nasir Aftab said a hit list was found on the laptop, that included names of police officers and other government officials.

SSP West Nasir Aftab stated that when police conducted the raid, the two suspects opened fire at the personnel, leaving one policeman seriously injured. In the ensuing gunfight, both the suspects were killed while their accomplices managed to escape the site. The deceased were identified as Saifullah and Haneef.

Weapons and laptops were found from the suspects' possession.

Meanwhile Police conducted operation in different parts of Karachi city on yesterday and caught six foreigners and 20 suspects. According to SP Hassan Sardar, the operation being conducted is part of National Action Plan (NAP).

According to details, FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell carried out an operation in Al-Asif Square and arrested four Afghan nationals. Police have also registered a case against them. Two other foreigners were taken into custody during police operation in Gabool Town area. Police sources said that HafeezUllah and Bismillah were residing illegally in Pakistan. A case under Foreign Act has been registered against them.

Furthermore, at least 20 suspects were taken into police custody following combing search operation in Manghopir area.