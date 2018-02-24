Islamabad - Islamabad police arrested 21 outlaws including 9 proclaimed offenders and recovered stolen cash, hashish, heroin, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.He said that ASIs Sargul Khan and Mohsin from Criminal Investigation Agency recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from accused Hassan Khan and Sheraz Khan. Sub-Inspector Imtaiz from Bhara Khau police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from Junaid Ahmed. Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan from Shalimar police arrested a drug pusher Farhan and recovered 320 grams of hashish and 225 grams of heroin from him, the spokesman said.Sub-Inspector Zahid Akhtar arrested bootlegger Yaseen and recovered 5 wine bottles from him. ASI Zameer-Ul-Hassan arrested accused Junaid Ahmed and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Sub-Inspector Zulfqar of Noon police arrested an afghan national Naib Khan residing illegally in the country.ASI Moman Khan of Shehzad Town police arrested Taj Hussain and recovered two wine bottles from him. ASI Shahid Zaman from Koral Police station arrested two bootleggers Khuram Shehzad and Umer Shahzad besides recovering two wine bottles from them. Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa from Banigala police along with police team arrested two accused Noor Khan and Iqra Bibi and recovered stolen cash Rs3,50,000 from their possession. Further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.Meanwhile, Islamabad police also arrested 9 proclaimed offenders wanted to police for involvement in crimes of heinous nature.