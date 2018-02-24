Islamabad - Universities’ deans, directors and eminent educationists on Friday underlined the need of adopting a comprehensive strategy at the national level to improve teaching quality.At their joint forum organised by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), they put forth a number of recommendations for upgrading teachers’ education and their recruitment policy, a statement said.During the day-long deliberations, they discussed various aspects of teacher education reforms, post-reform scenario, quality concerns and recruitment policy. It was the first meeting of the forum that was presided over by Vice Chancellor AIOU Dr Shahid Siddiqui.They also discussed the existing teachers’ training programmes designed to equip (prospective) teachers with the knowledge, attitudes, behaviours and skills they require to perform their tasks effectively in the classroom and school as professionals. It was emphasised that the training should help to make prospective teachers fully responsible for classroom practice. It was pointed out that in developed countries like Australia, U.S. and U.K., pre-service teacher training was considered as an essential part of teaching licensure.It was further emphasised that prime focus of the training should be to familiarise the new inductees with the particular culture of the institution and to prepare them by aligning their already possessed knowledge, skills and dispositions with the particular requirements of the job.According to Dean Education AIOU Dr Nasir Mahmood, the evolution of teacher education in the country took place in the form of PTC, CT, BT, B.Ed, BS.Ed, M.Ed and recently into ADE and B.Ed four-year degree programmes. Endorsing the status of teaching as a profession, the National Professional Standards 2009 were introduced which specified three dimensions of teaching profession, knowledge, skills and dispositions, as part of pre-service teacher training programmes.The forum’s participants represented various universities of the country. They emphasised that teacher education institutions and provincial departments of education needed to be on the same page for a common cause of improving teaching quality.Dr Shahid in his opening remarks stressed reformation and transformation of teacher education and teaching in Pakistan. He highlighted the value of ethical and dispositional discourse within teacher preparation. The teachers are the important component of quality education. They needed to focus on knowledge, skill and attitude to leave a good impact on the students for their proper brought up, he said.The teachers should be a role model before his students for all practical purposes. He or she should enrich and modify the available curriculum through better performance and conduct in the classroom, the VC added.