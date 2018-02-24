Manila, Philippines, headquartered Asian Development Bank (ADB) is one of the major development partner of Pakistan as well as its biggest province Punjab. A five-member ADB delegation headed by its Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang called on Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore the other day and exchanged views with him regarding ongoing development projects particularly those launched with ADB collaboration in different sectors in the province. According to the reports in the newspapers , the two sides agreed to further extend mutual cooperation and assistance in different sectors including public-private partnership based projects. On the occasion, the chief minister said that a number of development projects are being completed in collaboration with the ADB in different sectors throughout the province including irrigation and energy sectors, ADB is providing 500 million dollars in funding irrigation and energy sectors projects, ADB should as a matter of fact provide development funds to the tune of 1.5 billion dollars every years for health, education and other sectors, financial support of the bank for development schemes aiming at public welfare and well-being during next five years in Punjab will be highly appreciated by the government. The Chief Minister further said that that Greater Thal Canal and Greater Cholistan Canal projects will also be completed with ADB funding, water reservoirs will also be developed in the outback of Cholistan to save canal and flood water , the vast expanse of Cholistan will be made all lush green and cultivable though Water Resource Management Project, the Cholistan will be developed as green basket not only for Punjab but for the whole of Pakistan as well and contacts with the Gulf States will also be further improved by providing different facilities in the desert area including an airport. The chief minister during his exchange of views with the ADB delegation has quite rightly highlighted his priorities for undertaking development works in different fields with the prime minister of welfare and well-being of the people serving whom without any discrimination is his mission which he is trying hard to accomplish sincerely and dedicatedly, please. Thanks. MEEM ZAY RIFAT, Lahore, February 9.