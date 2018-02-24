Islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division has so far failed in making a way out to end the prolonged strike of daily-wage employees of the capital’s model educational institutes for payment of their salaries and regularisation of their services, said an official on Friday. The nearly two-month-long strike of the daily-wage employees of Federal Directorate of Education, majority teachers, has badly affected academic activities as final examinations of different classes are underway, said the official. The official said that the students faced difficulties in revising and completing their course as just ahead of their final exams, a large number of teachers had left the institutions and joined the strike. The official added that currently, examinations of 5th and 7th grades were underway while board examinations would start in the month of March. “Students in utter need of guidance before board exam are deprived of teachers,” said the official. The daily-wage employees of 20 model colleges under the FDE have suspended their duties for non-payment of salaries for the last six months. The official said that the Islamabad High Court in a recent verdict regarding regularisation of around 1,500 teachers directed for following the Federal Service Public Commission (FPSC) rules for the purpose, however; the employees have decided to challenge the verdict as they demand regularising their services without appearing in aptitude test. The CADD had introduced a policy for regularisation under which posts were to be announced and daily-wage teachers were to be given 5 grace marks against their service in the FDE institutions. But the teachers demand following the precedent of previous government which regularised the staff in different departments of the federal government without any test. “Some teachers are willing to appear in aptitude test but a large number is against the option,” said the official. The official said that later the CADD decided to scrutinise the number of employees for regularisation to solve the long-standing issue. The official added that the salaries’ issue remained unresolved as the ministry of finance had refused paying the amounts for the purpose.President Daily Wages Teachers Association Fahd Meraj while talking to The Nation said that nearly 500 teachers including male and female were protesting as the CADD ministry failed to come up with a solution. “The FDE educational institutions are already facing shortage of 3,000 teachers and the CADD is removing a large number of existing teachers from their services,” said Fahd. He also said that above 1,700 employees had been shortlisted by the CADD recommended for regularisation by the committee headed by Pakistan People’s Party legislator Syed Khursheed Shah. He said that a number of employees had been given the notifications but they were still denied joining by current government.He also said that summary of releasing the salaries was moved to Prime Minister but the effort was fruitless. Director General FDE Hasnat Qureshi told The Nation said that the CADD had decided to initially verify the number of employees recommended by Khursheed Shah-led committee. He said that after the verification, posts would be created to adjust these employees. The DG FDE stated that the employees would be scrutinised before initiating further process for their proper recruitment.