GANGNEUNG - Even before she landed in South Korea, Kelsey Serwa knew she had what it took to win an Olympic medal. She had done it before, winning silver at the 2014 Games behind her teammate Marielle Thompson.The whole team knew they were riding fast skis again this week after the Canadians posted the top three times in the seeding runs. But in a sport where four skiers race head to head over a course of jumps, rollers and banked turns, nothing is ever certain.Thompson, the top seed, and teammate India Sherret went down in crashes before Serwa even skied her first heat Friday. But Serwa was never in trouble, and nothing would stop her from winning the gold in her third Olympics, leading another one-two Canadian finish.“They put this music on that is this heartbeat — boom, boom — and we can hear that that up there, so I’m ‘OK, I’ve got mine, I got that, just close that all out and focus,’ ” said Serwa, a 28-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., recalling her last moments before the race. “Everything today went perfect. For it to end up with an Olympic gold and my teammate and best bud (Brittany Phelan) to be silver is absolutely incredible.”Serwa got out of the start gates fast, took the lead and never looked back in her heats all the way to the semifinals. That’s where she met another teammate, Brittany Phelan, the 26-year-old skier from Mont Tremblant, Que. Serwa, who won silver in Sochi, did one better this year as she topped the podium in the ski cross event.Serwa and Phelan both advanced to final of four skiers, assuring Canada at least one medal. And, just like it was four years ago in Sochi, the Canadians took two: gold and silver. Only this time it was Serwa who finally got her gold medal.“It’s absolutely amazing,” Phelan said. “I really hasn’t sunk in yet, it’s been such an amazing day and to finish second behind my best friend and someone who has really taught me everything it couldn’t have gone better.”After the Canadians posted the top three times in the seeding runs, there seemed to be no doubt one or more of them would land on the podium, but in the end it was Serwa, right, and Phelan, left, in first and second place at Pyeongchang.