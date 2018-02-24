LOS ANGELES:- Charlie Sheen has put his seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $10 million, 12 years after he splashed out $7.2 million on the plush pad. Charlie Sheen has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $10 million. The 52-year-old actor has owned the plush property for 12 years after splashing out $7.2 million on the abode in 2006, but he is offloading the seven-bedroom house and hoping to make a $2.8 million profit in the process. According to Variety, Charlie - who was previously paid $1.8 million per episode to star in ‘Two and a Half Men’ - is asking for $9,999,999 for the house, which is situated in a guarded Mulholland Estates enclave.