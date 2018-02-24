BAHAWALPUR Department of Livestock and Dairy Development Bahawalpur organised a cow milking competition of the Cholistani breed at Channa Pir.The competition was won by Muhammad Sajid of Tehsil Chistian as his Cholistani breed cow named "Naukar Ghazi Di" gave 36.03 kilogrammes of milk in three times while Tehsil Minchanabad's Mureed Ahmad's cow got the second position with 31.36 kilogramme milk. Khairpur Tamewali's Allah Dad claimed third position with 30.55 kilogramme milk.In the final competition 47 Cholistani cattle farmers participated belonging to the Bahawalpur Division's three districts. A prize distribution ceremony was held in which Chairman of District Council Sheikh Dilshad Ahmad Qureshi awarded the trophy, certificate and Rs50,000 cash prize to the first position holder; a trophy, certificate and Rs30,000 cash prize to the second while a trophy with Rs20,000 cash to the third position holder.Addressing with the prize distribution ceremony, the chairman said that Punjab government had started revolutionary projects for the welfare of farmers. The Livestock Department is getting a lot of praise from the farmers and performance of the department in Bahawalpur was exemplary.Director Livestock and Dairy Development Bahawalpur Dr Rab Nawazz said that prosperity of Pakistan lied in the prosperity of farmers. That is why on the directions of the government livestock department had established a thorough system to increase the income of the farmers, vaccination of cattle and their monitoring, he said. He added for the purpose staff was working day thus Bahawalpur Division has been declared the disease free zone.