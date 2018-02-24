ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari has said that renewable energy is a fast expanding sector and with the opening of competitive bidding, the sector will offer best opportunity to the investors.He was talking to Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan Rolf Holmboe who called on him here in Islamabad on Friday.The minister said that there are a lot of opportunities for the entrepreneurs of Denmark to invest in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has taken decision to call competitive bidding for renewable energy power generation in order to utilise the resources for due benefits to the consumers. The minister also asked the Ambassador to extend assistance in the establishment of renewable energy institute. Awais Leghari said that new Energy Policy of thegGovernment of Pakistan is at final stages, adding that this policy will determine the demand and supply scenario of electricity in the country.It was also shared in the meeting that a renewable expert will be nominated from Denmark to interact with Electricity Policy and Plan Team and to collaborate on setting up of an RE Institute in one of the universities in Pakistan. Federal minister also acknowledged that Denmark has an extensive experience on managing the transition from cost-plus to competitive bidding in energy sector. Furthermore, it was also requested to Rolf Holmboe, Ambassador of Denmark to exchange the updates on it, in the coming week. Federal Minister for Power Division added that the Additional Secretary will be liable to create a liaison between both partners.The ambassador of Denmark agreed on extending bilateral relations and to work collectively on different sectors particularly in Power sector. He said, “We want to be the partner with Pakistan to meet the energy challenges.” He also admired the significant contribution made by Power Division and said that power sector is a fast growing sector in Pakistan.While thanking the ambassador, federal minister further invited him to come forward and work with Pakistan in making new energy policy. The ambassador said Denmark has greater experience in renewable energy, adding that close working will also boost the capacity of energy sector in Pakistan.