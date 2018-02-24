ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza said on Friday the commission was committed to hold upcoming general elections in a free and transparent manner.

Addressing a ceremony regarding public launch of training curriculum for polling staff of general elections 2018 in Islamabad, the chief election commissioner said the training course for the polling staff was another milestone of the ECP towards its reforms.

He said the composite training of the polling staff was of vital importance for materialising the dream of transparent elections.

The chief election commissioner said about 900,000 personnel would be trained under the programme and the process would be completed in time.

Secretary of the Commission Babar Yaqoob Fateh said that the ECP was advancing towards the upcoming elections phase-wise and this step was also an integral part of the target.