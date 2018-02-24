LAHORE - The value-added textile industry has welcomed the continuation of greater trade access of Pakistani products to European markets, as the European Union has decided to retain GSP Plus status to Pakistan for another two years.Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association senior vice chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin stressed the need for preparing an aggressive marketing plan, besides implementing the PM Export package in its true spirit to attain maximum benefits of the second phase of GSP Plus status.He said Pakistan has almost failed to fully exploit the earlier facility of GSP plus granted in 2014 mainly due to indifferent attitude of the government departments towards the country's top export oriented value-added textile sector. He added that textile sector has been facing several issues for the last few years, which resulted in low textile exports, despite the GSP plus status from the European Union.Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association central chairman Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja said the business community is keen to enhance the country's exports by $1 billion annually but various issues, such as unreleased refunds, power and gas shortages faced by export-oriented industry, if not resolved, will hamper growth in exports.Due to cumbersome customs procedures and high duties on import of cotton yarn, artificial fibers and PTA, the garment industry has been unable to move from the existing cotton concentrated 80:20 mix to the globally demanded 50:50 mix in its exports.