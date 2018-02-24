QILA DIDAR SINGH: A health officer visited health camps set up at all the basic and rural health centres of Qila Didar Singh in connection with "Health Festival" here the other day. Talking to The Nation, the health official, Kashif Ismail Gujjar said that the objective of setting up camps at the health centres was to avoid mothers and children from diseases caused by changes in weather. He said that all the patients were being examined at the basic and rural health centres so that every citizen could be prevented from falling victim to seasonal diseases. He said that thousands of people were being benefited from the health camps set up at the health centres in different areas including Sadoki, Gahna, Kotli Nawab etc. He vowed to provide modern equipment at the health camps so that villagers could be treated in a befitting manner.