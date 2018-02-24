NOORPUR THAL Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana has said that dispensation of speedy justice was the government’s top priority. Talking to members of a delegation of the Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) Noor Pur Thal, he said that supremacy of law ensures peace.The delegation and led by TBA President Malik Waris and included Secretary General Malik Abdur Rasool Awan and Advocate Malik Saifur Rehman Jasra. The delegation apprised the Punjab Governor of the issues faced by lawyers in Thal. Talking to the delegation, Rafiq Rajwana assured them that the problems of the lawyers community would be resolved on priority basis. "A system which ensures justice serves the public. Provision of justice is our mission and we will not tolerate hindrance in the way," he said. He said government had been struggling for the cause of public welfare. He pointed out that health, education and clean water are at the top of the government’s priorities and projects in all the three fields were underway in the far-flung areas of the the province. He also affirmed that justice not be delayed saying that lawyers could play a supportive role to achieve the desired results. Appreciating the efforts of lawyers in ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution ,the governor suggested that the bar associations work with the government to have an effective democratic system. Moreover, their collaboration would bring relief for the masses waiting for immediate and active reforms in justice system, he added.