ISLAMABAD-The dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Ayesha Gulalai, after waiting a long time, has announced her own political party- PTI-Gulalai on Friday.

Addressing a Press conference here she strongly criticised PML-N and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to wage a civil war in the country.

“After disqualification from SC Nawaz Sharif has lost his popularity across the country including Punjab,” she said, adding, that entire nation will stand with the judiciary against Nawaz Sharif’s movement for justice.

Lashing out at PPP, she said that the leaders of PPP were giving value to their personal interest rather country’s interest.

Gulalai announced to quit PTI in August after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption against the PTI chief Imran Khan.