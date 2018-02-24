SIALKOT Police registered a murder case against Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) for killing two civilians and injuring others in Sialkot border villages a month ago.The police registered the case (155/2018) under sections 302 and 324 PPC against Indian BSF on the report of Pakistani citizen Imran Rashid, a resident of village Hiraspur-Mallaaney.According to the FIR, Imran's father Sakhawat Ali, a retired Subedar of Pak Army; uncle Abid Ali, grandmother Mehran Bibi and aunt Rukhsana Kausar were standing at a local bus stop at border village Mallaaney-Sialkot on January 20, 2018. Meanwhile, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages targeting the civilian population.He said that his father Sakhawat Ali and uncle were killed as the Indian mortar shells hit them at the bus stop. Imran's grandmother Mehran Bibi and aunt Rukhsana Kausar were injured seriously. The injured were still lying under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot Cantt for the last one month.He said that their houses were also badly damaged by the heavy mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF in the villages. He said that he had lodged the FIR after a month long delay because he remained busy in the medical treatment of his grandmother and aunt at Sialkot CMH.This is the first time when the Pakistani police have registered a murder case against Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) for killing innocent Pakistanis while targeting the civilian population in Sialkot border villages.Centre gives nod to G’wala Dry Port The federal government has approved Gujranwala Dry Port project on a 25 acres of land near Gakhar at a cost of Rs1 billion.The project would be helpful in jazzing up the industrial, trade and business activities in Gujranwala and surrounding areas.The government has also approved the laying of the 2km railway line between Gakhar and Gujranwala for facilitating the local traders and businessmen by ensuring the early movement/ transportation of their luggage through this new railway line. Pakistan Railways (PR) would also establish a railway station near the proposed dry port.The construction work on the project would be started in March 2018 under the joint supervision of NLC and GCCI.NLC and GCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which, the NLC will bear 70 percent of the total expenditures and later will get 70 percent income to be generated through the Gujranwala Dry Port. The GCCI will bear 30 percent construction expenditures and get 30 percent income through the project.According to GCCI President Saeed Taj, the GCCI will sell its shares to its members. He said that the GCCI had received 175 applications from its members who wanted to get its shares. Meanwhile, Health Week was opened at Daska THQ Civil Hospital by Vice Chancellor of GCWU Sialkot Dr Farhat Saleem and CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Latif Ahmed Sahi, today jointly inaugurated it. They stressed a need for complete screening of the people to control their diseases.Meanwhile, Slain police inspector Hassan Raza was laid to rest at his native graveyard at Pakka Garha-Sialkot. A large number of the people including senior police officials attended the funeral. Civil Line police have registered a case against four unknown armed motorcyclists for killing the police inspector.