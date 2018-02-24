LOS ANGELES- Karen Gillan has admitted she was ‘’delusional’’ about her acting abilities and thought she was better than she actually was for a long time until she decided to become more self-critical. Karen Gillan used to be ‘’delusional’’ about her acting abilities, admitting she thought she was more talented than she actually was. The 30-year-old actress became a household name after starring in three series of ‘Doctor Who’ as companion Amy Pond and has since broken into Hollywood with major roles in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’.Gillan believes her success comes from the fact she had a re-evaluation of herself as an actress and being over-confident about her talent for many years.Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Gillan said: ‘’I was delusional about my own acting abilities. When I was acting, I was really confident that I was good at it. I had suffered so many rejections, but it’s like it has never phased me. Then I had an awakening when I realised I wasn’t as good as I thought I was - I watched myself in something and thought, ‘Oh my God, this is terrible, I need to get back to work on this and figure out how this is done.’’’Now Gillan has stepped behind the camera and directed, written and starred in her own black comedy movie ‘The Party’s Just Beginning’ - which follows a young woman who turns to sex and alcohol to cope with her grief following the suicide of her best friend.And despite being her directorial debut, Gillan said it felt ‘’natural’’ to go behind the camera and direct.The Scottish beauty said: ‘’Not the boss element; more about making all these decisions about this story I’d come up with.‘’There was a second where you realise that you usually have someone to turn to and ask what to do, and that people were looking to me for that. I was like, ‘Oh, right! You should do that.’ But it felt natural. I just know that I want to direct. That’s what I want to do with my life.’’