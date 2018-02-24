LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed grave concern on new wave of raids at business premises by the staff of Federal Board of Revenue despite clear instructions of the Lahore High Court.In a statement, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that FBR staff has started again misuse of Section 38-B and 40-B of Sales Tax Act, 1990 against the business community.He said that Lahore High Court has barred Federal Board of Revenue from conducting raids at business centers but FBR staff has ruined the court's order.He said that businesses are already in a complicated state-of-affairs while anti-business actions against business community are not only adding to the miseries of the business community but are also promoting trust deficit between the government and the business community.He said that attaching bank accounts for recovery of outstanding dues is also hampering business growth and tarnishing the business-friendly image of the government.He said that instead of focusing on controlling under-invoicing, curbing smuggling and expanding the tax net, the FBR seems to be inclined to pressurize registered taxpayers who are already suffering due to high rate of sales tax, income tax and Custom duties by creating fictitious cases for recovery of outstanding dues to meet revenue target.