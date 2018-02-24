LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others on a petition challenging Senate elections and process of scrutiny for candidates submitting nomination papers for it.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on petition moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique. The petitioner said that how an absconder could be allowed to contest Senate elections.

Last week, an election tribunal of the Lahore High Court allowed Ishaq Dar’s appeal challenging decision of a Returning Officer wherein his nomination papers were rejected.

Azhar Siddique, the petitioner, questioned the decision saying that how a absconder could be allowed to contest Senate Elections due on March 03. He said the scrutiny process had also loophole regarding scrutiny process of the candidates submitting their nomination papers for Senate Elections.

The petitioner said that the RO also rejected nomination paper of Hafiz Abdul Karim for concealing facts. Both the candidates did not show details about their assets, he said.

The petitioner said election tribunal allowed them to contest Senate’ election despite that both the candidates concealed their assets, foreign tours and correct details of bank accounts in their nomination papers. He asked the court to set aside decision of the tribunal and to restrain the respondents from contesting Senate elections.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Karim issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing until March 01.