LAHORE-The Lahore High Court Bar Association elections are to be held on Saturday today. A total of 1,6254 registered voters would exercise their right for year 2018-19 amid tight security as the Rangers will be deployed in and outside the high court.

Talking to the reporters, Election Board Chairman Javed Iqbal Raja said that the complete polling would be held on biometric system. He said five polling stations would be established to hold polling from 9am to 5pm with one-hour break.

Raja said the lawyers registered at regional seats including Bahawalpur and Multan would not be eligible to cast their votes though they had been received a favourable decision from Punjab Bar Council, a provincial regulatory body for the lawyers.

However, the election board had learnt that the lawyers from the regional seats had also got them registered at the principal seat (Lahore) and would exercise their power to vote in today’s elections. The chairman said that double registration of the lawyers had been canceled and they would not be able to cast vote in the election of principal seat. Separate elections were held at the regional seats, he further said. He said that two entry points including Masjid gate and Turner Road gate would be used for the entrance while only registered voters would be allowed entry into the polling stations. The parking facility for the lawyers would available on Mall road between Nasir Bagh and Bank Square. Professional group’s Chaudhary Shahid Buttar and Independent group’s Anwarul Haq Punno of are two main contenders for the top slot of president. Aazar Latif Khan who hailed from a newly emerging group “Reformers” is also contesting for the same slot. Rashid Ali Wains, Chaudhry Noor Samand Khan, Shaista Qaiser and Masood Gujjar are contesting for the slot of vice president. There would be an one-on-one contest on secretary’s slot between Hassan Iqbal Warraich and Fayaz Ahmad Ranjha. Five candidates are in run for finance secretary including Ansar Jamil Gujjar, Farrukh Shahzad Kamboh, Ahsan A. Sial, Hafiz Allahyar Sipra and Zeeshan Sulehria.