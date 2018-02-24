ISLAMABAD - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday, said a press release issued from the military media wing ISPR.

It said that during the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest particularly the situation on the Line of Control.

There was an agreement to continue the policy of restraint on Indian provocations as on both sides it is Kashmiris who suffer from escalation.

President Masood Khan appreciated the Army's contribution towards the security and development in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presented Academic Excellence Awards to the students of Army Public Schools and College System (APSACS) in Rawalpindi today.

According to ISPR, the students have distinguished themselves in Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate Exams of Federal Board.

Army Chief on this occasion reaffirming commitment to education said that we will do our best to provide wholehearted support towards improvement of education in the country.

He said our younger generation is our asset and we are proud of their achievement.