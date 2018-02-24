Mule caught with eight kg heroin

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have arrested a mule with eight-kg heroin at Lahore airport. The detainee is named as Muhammad Kaleem who was trying to smuggle the drug to the UK. According to ANF, the arrest was made on the tip-off of a foreign company and the drug was concealed in leather jackets. The ANF has registered a case and started investigation. –Staff Reporter

30 deportees detained

The FIA Friday arrested 30 passengers deported from Greece and handed them over to Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) for further action. These Pakistanis were arrested in Greece for their illegal entrance and were sent to jail. After completion of their sentences, they were deported on Friday and on arrival they were arrested by FIA immigration authorities. Most of them belong to Gujranwala, Sialkot, Waizrabad, Jehlum, Gujrat and Rawalpindi. –Staff Reporter

Accountant robbed at gunpoint

Four robbers riding on motorcycles held up a car-rider and snatched away a cash bag containing Rs one million in the Kahna police precincts on Friday. Asim, said to be an Accountant of a private firm, told the police that he was coming back after withdrawing cash from a local bank when the gunmen intercepted his car on a busy road. The robbers looted the cash and fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident. In another incident, four robbers stormed into the house of Chaudhry Yaqoob in Chuhng police area and fled after collecting Rs 300,000 and 30 tolas gold ornaments. The police were investigating the house robbery incident after registering a case. –Staff Reporter

Dr Arifa’s new book comes out

A new book by noted columnist and poet, Dr Arifa Subbah Khan has come out. Titled, “Side Effects of Politicians”, it is a collection of her newspaper columns written on the personal and professional life of politicians from time to time. After going through these columns, the readers will have an idea of how the politicians behave in front of the public and what they actually do in their personal life. –Staff Reporter

Gastro summit concludes

Three day International Conference ‘Gastro Summit 2018’startted at a local hotel on Friday. Ex-Principal Allama Medical College Prof Sibat-ul-Hasnain was the chief guest. Addressing the inaugural session, Prof Sibat-ul-Hasnain called upon young doctors to focus on research and use modern techniques for treating diseases. He congratulated Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology for holding the event. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi said that early diagnosis and proper treatment could save precious human lives. He urged young doctors to keep them abreast with latest development in medical field in the best interest of the ailing humanity. Dr Israr-ul-Haque Toor highlighted aims and objectives of the conference and said that this event would directly help the young doctors to upgrade their professional qualifications. Experts from USA, UK, Canada and Turkey attended the inaugural session. The conference would conclude on Sunday. –Staff Reporter

LCWU mysticism moot conlucdes

The three-day international conference on mysticism ends at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday. Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest. The minister urged Pakistanis to come out of depression and feel themselves confidant as Pakistan today is safer, peaceful and emerging economy. He congratulates nation that international sports is reaching again in national playgrounds. He said that lack of justice creates depression and depression stops an individual in advancement. Pakistan is funding fabulously on sending our scholars abroad for PhD. He congratulates LCWU’s management for organizing a conference on the topic which is the need of the hour for the world. –Staff Reporter