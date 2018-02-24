KARACHI - A meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile on Friday discussed various matters including export of 300,000mt sugar from surplus stock and establishment of TCP Rice Testing Laboratory.Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh briefed the committee about the performance of TCP, measures for procurement of 300,000mt of sugar from surplus sugar stock and export thereof and establishment of state-of-the-art TCP Rice Testing Laboratory projects.MNA Siraj Muhammad Khan chaired the meeting and directed officials of Sindh government, Textile Commissioner Organization, Port Qasim Authority, National Bank of Pakistan and other stakeholders to make consensus on revival of Pakistan Textile City Project at Karachi, which has been closed by the government due to non-availability of electricity and gas.The officials informed the committee that billions of rupees have been spent on this project; 80,000 jobs can be created if this project starts again.