LAHORE-Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was all free to discharge official duties but it must not compromise on people's self-respect at any cost.

Addressing a seminar on "Emerging Audit Areas, Perception, Myths and Expectation of Stakeholders" at a local hotel, he said the Public Accounts Committees (PACs) in the National and provincial assemblies were doing a good job, adding that their scope should be enhanced. The seminar was organised by the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) which was also attended by the Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir. The Punjab governor said the mandate of the institution of the Auditor General should be amplified and it would lessen burden on other institutions. He urged the need to make the country's audit system more transparent which would enhance confidence of the people in the institution as well as the international community. Punjab Governor Rajwana said the government was committed to strengthen the institution, adding the PML-N government had ensured performance of the institutions.

He said the PML-N government would win the upcoming general elections on the basis of its performance and transparency.

Auditor General Pakistan Javed Jahangir said the seminar was meant to create awareness on the audit system in the country and its future planning. He said the institution was mandated to hold audit of federal and provincial departments, automomous bodies, corporations and others.

Later, Auditor General Javed Jahangir presented a memento to the Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana.