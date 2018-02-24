LAHORE - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday and shared views on different matters including anti-terror steps and ongoing political issues. The duo expressed their satisfaction over the positive steps taken for bettering law and order in the province.

The Chief Minister said that it is the best time to maintain solidarity because the country will move forward with the power of unity.

He went on to say: “Terrorism and extremism are not the fate of the people and in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, there is no room for such societal menaces. Pakistani nation has given tremendous sacrifices in war against terrorism. It is satisfying that the well-coordinated implementation on national action plan has broken the backbone of terrorists.”

The CM added: “Pakistan will be made a heaven of peace by decisively defeating terrors and every person will have to play its role for the cause.”

“The CPEC has opened the doors of foreign investment to Pakistan and it will also play an important role for the elimination of terrorism and fanaticism in the region along with helping to overcome the poverty.”

He said the people of all the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will equally benefit from the CPEC related projects. It is worthwhile that China is making a historic investment of billions of dollars in Pakistan through CPEC and this project is a game-changer initiative in the real sense.

He expressed the commitment that CPEC Project will alter the course of history and vowed that no conspiracy will ever be allowed to be succeeded against it.

Separately talking to his party legislators, Shehbaz said the PML-N government has set records of progress and development for the public welfare and their prosperity.

“Institutional transparency, public service and honesty are the hallmark of the PML-N government and this fact has been acknowledged not internally but also Shehbaz Sharif said that the PMLN government took effective measures for the eradication of corruption along with spending national resources most honestly for public welfare. The government saved record Rs682 billion in different projects which is unprecedented in the 70 years history of the country.

The Chief Minister said that a particular party tried to impede the journey of development through sit-in, lockdown and agitation.

This party has done nothing for public welfare in its province and due to it; the leaders of this party cannot face the people in their province. The people are fed up with the elements involved in the politics of anarchy and chaos and those who are obstructing the process of national development. In fact, the politics of allegations and falsehood has died down before records of public service, honesty and transparency.

Due to the politics of honesty and organizational transparency, the PML-N government is most popular in the masses. He said that our continued efforts have bear fruit and the people will reject the elements engaged in leveling baseless allegations in the next election.