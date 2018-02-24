PESHAWAR-Three persons including deputy director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Dir Colony in the outskirts of the provincial capital on Friday.

Police said that an explosive device was planted inside a motorbike and exploded when it approached the vehicle of PDMA Deputy Director Muhammad Shakeel.

Soon after the blast, police and Rescue 1122 squad rushed the site and shifted the injured persons to the Lady Reading Hospital.

The incident occurred in the limits of Yakatoot Police Station. The injured include PDMA driver Wadan Gul and a passerby. Police took the chassis number and had started an investigation.