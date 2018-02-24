Islamabad - Drivers of an online ride-hailing service on Friday staged a protest against killing of their colleague by unidentified car lifters, who also took away his car.The protesting drivers blocked Kashmir Highway near Peshawar Morr, due to which the traffic was diverted on wrong way to G-8. The protestors stressed the authorities to arrest the killers of Junaid Mustafa, 26, resident of Rawalpindi, who was driving a car for the said service for the past 3 months.According to reports, Junaid picked unidentified persons from F-11 Markaz late in the night on February 22.Later, the police said, the driver was found in G-13/1, as the car lifters had shot him multiple bullets. Golra police registered a case against the unidentified culprits, however, could have find no clue about the killers till filing of the report.