SARGODHA State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday claimed that it will not be let happened that the nation cast vote in favour of Nawaz Sharif and the prime minister becomes someone else. “Only the person having Nawaz Sharif’s pat on his back will become the prime minister and will lead the PML-N,” Talal Ch declared while talking to media after inspecting arrangements for social media workers convention here at Company Bagh Sargodha, which will be addressed by Maryam Nawaz. Talal Ch enumerated that Nawaz Sharif had implemented CPEC project, established peace and eliminated loadshedding from the country, adding that Nawaz Sharif would emerge victorious in general elections 2018. The state minister said that people of Pakistan strongly love Nawaz Sharif and no one could break this unflinching bond. He argued that Parliament is above the Constitution because this parliament has drafted the Constitution. “The parliament will have to snatch its right,” he emphasised. He went on to say that it is lamentable that on the one hand, makers of the constitution have never been allowed to complete their tenure, adding that on the other hand, those who blatantly breached the Constitution have been let go scot-free. Talal Ch pointed out that parliament is the mother of all institutions which will have to be respected. The state minister expressed his hope that the PML-N would again come to power after a landslide victory in 2018 general elections. “The masses will mandate the PML-N with power to undue all decisions they (public) has not accepted and Nawaz Sharif will be restored again,” he shared his future intentions. He said that Maryam Nawaz would be accorded a warmly welcome upon arrival at Sargodha for the social media workers convention on Saturday (today). On the occasion, spokesperson for Prime Minister Masadaq Malik said that time of the usurpers and dictators has long gone while the decisions behind closed doors could not keep away Nawaz Sharif from people. He said that an elected prime minister has been removed just for not receiving pay from his son. He said that all parties are contesting Senate elections with their electoral sign while the electoral sign of Lion has been deleted from this list. He said that Nawaz Sharif is living in the hearts of people.

Train of democracy not being let run smoothly

rSARGODHA Chief his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the train of democracy is not being let run smoothly and the youth have been provoked to pick up arms against the state. He stressed that it is need of the hour to create awareness among the nation for giving the parliament due supremacy."We heap curse on those who curse the parliament," JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman stated while addressing a huge congregation of Mufti Mehmood conference held here at Eidgah ground the other night. Fazlur Rehman claimed that they believe in political struggle within the limits of Constitution and law but the youth are being instigated under a plan to pick up weapons against the state. He pointed that the country politics has been bifurcated into religious and common politics, which in fact is merely a stunt. He declared that those desirous of to be American slave should migrate to this country and they would not allow America to be master of this soil. The JUI-F chief said that his stand along with the Constitution and democracy, regretting the train of democracy is being let run smoothly. Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri in his address said that the JUI-F would emerge as big power in the forthcoming general elections. He argued that when decisions made by the parliaments are being overrun and challenged, how the system of state could be run.